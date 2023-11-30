PLDT deals double blow in key win as F2 loses Jolina dela Cruz to injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PLDT keeps its slim playoff hopes alive after downing F2 Logistics, which saw Jolina dela Cruz suffer a gruesome leg injury

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters got a much-needed win to stay alive in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference playoff race after sweeping the eliminated F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in straight sets, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23, on Thursday, November 30, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Savannah Davison uncorked 22 points on 18 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace as PLDT improved to a 6-4 record, keeping its slim playoff hopes alive at sixth place.

The Cignal HD Spikers still hold the inside track on the last Final Four spot at 7-4, while the Petro Gazz Angels sit at fifth at 6-4.

Creamline (10-0), Choco Mucho (9-1), and Chery Tiggo (8-2) already claimed the first three semifinal berths.

“When we lost to Choco Mucho, we do not have any idea if we still have playoff chances, but we need to continue to keep on pushing since our management remains supportive,” PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said after the game.

Down 22-24 in the second set, PLDT leaned on its resolve to steal the frame, 27-25, and take a commanding 2-0 set lead.

But that chapter was marred by an injury to F2 Logistics’ Jolina dela Cruz, who suffered a gruesome right leg injury after a dig attempt.

Dela Cruz required immediate medical attention and got stretchered off the court as the F2 key cog seemingly twisted her leg as she tried to save the ball.

PVL | UPDATE:



F2 Logistics’ Jolina dela Cruz stretchered out of the court after suffering a bad fall, bad right leg injury. #PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/ZJiS3pcfAz — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 30, 2023

The High Speed Hitters almost blew a 23-21 lead in the closing set, before F2 Logistics tied things up at 23-all.

Davison then ended the game at 94 minutes after hammering the game-clinching kill, even as the team played without Rhea Dimaculangan and Erika Santos.

F2 Logistics, on the other hand, leaned on Myla Pablo’s 14 markers, as the team fell to 4-7, its losing skid extending to five straight. — Rappler.com