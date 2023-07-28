Statement made: Kurashiki hands Creamline 1st Invitationals loss before PVL final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Full-force Kurashiki hands resting Creamline its 1st PVL Invitationals loss ahead of their Sunday knockout final, while F2 clinches a shot at bronze after downing winless Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – The Kurashiki Ablaze opted to go full force in their last 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals assignment, burying their gold medal match foes Creamline Cool Smashers in a fourth-set scoring avalanche, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, on a rainy Friday night, July 28.

Ahead of the knockout final between the same two squads on Sunday, July 30, Asaka Tamaru showed off her prodigious scoring prowess anew, dropping a game-high 19 points all off attacks in the win that wrapped up Kurashiki’s loaded semis week with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Saki Tanabe scored 15, while all-around ace Yukino Yano added 13 points, 13 excellent receptions, and 12 excellent digs as the Ablaze fired off a massive 13-2 finishing kick from a 12-all third-set deadlock to wrap up the no-bearing showdown.

“We’re happy that we got this win because they are the defending champions, but we still have the finals left to play. That will be another challenge for us,” said Kurashiki head coach Hideo Suzuki through an interpreter.

Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos once again led Creamline with 12 and 10 points, respectively, even in limited bursts of playing time across all four sets.

Reserve middle blocker Risa Sato also scored 10 in the spot start for the resting Ced Domingo as offseason recruit Bernadeth Pons added 9 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, the F2 Cargo Movers rolled to the bronze medal match against the Cignal HD Spikers off a four-set hammering of winless Vietnam squad Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20.

Resurgent star Majoy Baron and two-time MVP Myla Pablo once again led the way with 20 points apiece, while captain Aby Maraño tallied a conference-best 18 points hiked up by a game-high 5 blocks.

Kinh Bac top scorer Huong Nguyen gave her all in the losing effort with 19 points as Xuan Le added 15.

F2 and Cignal kick off the Sunday double-header with the battle for third at 4 pm. – Rappler.com