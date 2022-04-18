Isko calls on Leni to withdraw | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Three presidential candidates hold, on Easter Sunday, April 17, a press briefing to affirm they will not withdraw amid calls to boost the chances of the second top contender to beat the frontrunner.

Isko Moreno’s call for Vice President Leni Robredo to back out of the presidential race and give survey laggards like him a chance comes as a surprise even to his inner circle of advisers.

Fuel prices will increase Tuesday, April 19, according to advisories sent by oil companies on Monday, April 18. After two straight weeks of rollbacks, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Pilipinas Shell, and Unioil announce gasoline prices will rise by P0.45 per liter and diesel by P1.70 per liter.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena, who almost missed the Southeast Asian Games, will serve as Team Philippines’ flag bearer in the regional showpiece in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 12.

For the first time in more than six years, K-pop legends 2NE1 reunite for a live performance on Sunday, April 17 on the second day of Coachella 2022. Meanwhile, BIGHIT Music confirms on Sunday, April 17, K-pop sensation BTS will be releasing a new album on June 10. In related news, K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN releases their first English-language single called ‘Darl+ing.’ – Rappler.com