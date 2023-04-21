De Lima: Freedom for me long overdue | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said the government will oppose Leila de Lima’s bail if not based on humanitarian grounds, De Lima says she will gain her freedom from charges through the case’s merits because ‘the DOJ has no case against me from the very beginning.’

US President Joe Biden is set to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 1 at the White House to discuss deepening economic cooperation and the Indo-Pacific.

The Department of Transportation and Land Transportation Office point fingers at each other for the current shortage of plastic driver’s license cards. This shortage forced the LTO to issue paper-based temporary licenses.

A Social Weather Stations survey says around one in five or 17% of adult Filipinos aspire to live in a different country.

US media company BuzzFeed is shutting down its news brand BuzzFeed News, according to a memo sent to staff on Thursday, April 20.

Filipino-Australian basketball player James Spencer confirms he will not play on his final season of UAAP eligibility with the UP Fighting Maroons later this year.

Twitter on Thursday, April 20, removes legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous people including pop icon Beyonce and football star Cristiano Ronaldo losing their verified statuses. — Rappler.com