Leni on Pulse Asia survey: It’s not over ’til it’s over | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

It’s not over ‘til it’s over. Presidential candidate andVice President Leni Robredo reacts to the recent Pulse Asia survey, which shows her voter preference rating at 24%.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is under fire again for another self-learning module mishap, this time involving Vice President Leni Robredo.

The Philippine health department says it is seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use of COVID-19 booster shots for minors aged 12 to 17.

Russian co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Dmitry Muratov says he was attacked on a train with red paint, in an apparent protest over his newspaper’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EXO member Lay announces his departure from agency SM Entertainment on Friday, April 8, the day of EXO’s 10th anniversary as a group. –Rappler.com