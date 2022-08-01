Former president Ramos passes at 94 | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former president Fidel Ramos dies at the age of 94 on Sunday, July 31. The Ramos family issues a statement on the former president’s death and says details about funeral arrangements will be announced in the future.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines will not be joining the International Criminal Court but his decision will not stop the ongoing proceedings against killings under former president Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs.

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. names Medal of Valor awardee Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro as the 58th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday, August 1.

The Court of Appeals orders the City Prosecutor of Taguig City to file rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against TV host and actor Vhong Navarro.

BLACKPINK finally confirms its plans for the rest of 2022 as the group releases an announcement trailer titled ‘BORN PINK’ on Sunday, July 31. Meantime, after almost three years, GOT7’s BamBam is finally back in the Philippines. The 25-year-old singer holds a press conference and fan meeting in Cebu and Manila. – Rappler.com

