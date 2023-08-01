Philippine government declares Arnie Teves a terrorist | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine government designates Congressman Arnie Teves a terrorist, in a resolution by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

A stolen phone leads to the arrest of suspects in the murder of Davao del Norte student Rhea Mae Tocmo. Cebu City policemen say they have two suspects in custody.

Myanmar’s military State Administration Council pardons former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on five of the 19 offenses for which she was convicted.

The giant glowing X is removed from the roof of the headquarters of X, formerly named Twitter. The San Francisco building department files 14 complaints, after the giant logo was put up on Friday, July 28.

HBO teen drama series Euphoria cast member Angus Cloud dies on Monday, July 31. He was 25. In a statement, his family says Cloud died just days after the death of his father. No specific cause of death was reported.

Media Analytics firm Comscore says Warner Bros’ Barbie shows no signs of slowing down in its second weekend at the box office, and is set to haul in $93 million in ticket sales.

RIIZE is ready to rise! SM Entertainment unveils the official members for their upcoming boy group RIIZE, which will debut in September. — Rappler.com