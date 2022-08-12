P93 million worth of gadgets gather dust at DICT | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

P93 million worth of laptops, tablets gathering dust at DICT. State auditors find out the Department of Information and Communications Technology purchased thousands of laptops and tablets in the past year and a half.

Website takedown updates: KWF on ‘anti-gov’t’ books, Bulatlat unblocked. A prompt “This Account has been suspended” was displayed on the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino site whenever it was accessed, but appears to be back online late Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, a Quezon City court grants alternative news site Bulatlat’s plea to temporarily unblock its website.

Back to school, back to number coding traffic scheme in Metro Manila on August 15. The number coding will be in effect 7-10 am and 5-8 pm on weekdays, except holidays.

FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump’s home – Washington Post. The move was part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified.

Entertainment wRap: Kim Garam breaks silence, Iza Calzado and Jessy Mendiola are pregnant, Liza Soberano goes Hollywood. A few weeks after she was dismissed from K-pop girl LE SSERAFIM, former member Kim Garam releases a statement regarding bullying allegations. Iza Calzado is pregnant with her first child with husband Ben Wintle. Also expecting their first baby: celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano. Liza Soberano confirms she will be working alongside Hollywood stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in upcoming horror-comedy feature Lisa Frankenstein. – Rappler.com

