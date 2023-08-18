Lorraine Badoy’s Facebook page is unavailable | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson and SMNI host Lorraine Badoy’s Facebook page has become unavailable.

The Supreme Court reprimands five lawyers for their Facebook posts containing homophobic remarks.

Former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez claims he voted against politician Arnie Teves’ expulsion.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro says he’s against -quote- ‘blanket mandatory contributions for military personnel’ contained in the proposed pension reform.

The Bureau of Corrections says Michael Angelo Cataroja, the missing person deprived of liberty has been recaptured by the Angono police after he was reported missing last month, causing confusion and embarrassment to the government.

New York City joins numerous U.S. cities and states in banning TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns.

Controversial drag artist Pura Luka Vega is declared persona non grata or an ‘unwelcome person’ by the Cebu City Council on Wednesday, August 16. — Rappler.com