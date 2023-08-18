Daily wRap
Daily wRap
red-tagging

Lorraine Badoy’s Facebook page is unavailable | The wRap

Rappler.com
Lorraine Badoy’s Facebook page is unavailable | The wRap
The wRap's highlights: Lorraine Badoy, Arnie Teves, Pura Luka Vega

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson and SMNI host Lorraine Badoy’s Facebook page has become unavailable.

The Supreme Court reprimands five lawyers for their Facebook posts containing homophobic remarks.

Former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez claims he voted against politician Arnie Teves’ expulsion.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro says he’s against -quote- ‘blanket mandatory contributions for military personnel’ contained in the proposed pension reform.

The Bureau of Corrections says Michael Angelo Cataroja, the missing person deprived of liberty has been recaptured by the Angono police after he was reported missing last month, causing confusion and embarrassment to the government.

New York City joins numerous U.S. cities and states in banning TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns.

Controversial drag artist Pura Luka Vega is declared persona non grata or an ‘unwelcome person’ by the Cebu City Council on Wednesday, August 16. — Rappler.com

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Bureau of Corrections

drag queens

House of Representatives

Supreme Court of the Philippines

United States