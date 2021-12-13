Comelec rejects interventions in case vs Bongbong Marcos | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commission on Elections rejects all interventions filed in relation to the first of the seven cases against the presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos.

Vice President Leni Robredo says the government’s anti-communist task force NTF-ELCAC should not be used to harass political opponents.

Some aspirants for elective posts in the 2022 polls call on their supporters to help them reach 100,000 subscribers and get verification badges on video streaming platform YouTube.

BDO Unibank account holders reportedly lost thousands of pesos to an online banking scam where unauthorized transfers were made.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India brings home the Miss Universe 2021 crown. Meanwhile, Beatrice Luigi Gomez of the Philippines finishes in the pageant’s Top 5. – Rappler.com