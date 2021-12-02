Sara, Paolo Duterte join Bongbong in Batangas | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr manages to get another Duterte on his side. The eldest of the Duterte children, Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte, accompanies his sister Sara to a caravan at the Batangas provincial capitol on Thursday, December 2.

The health department on Thursday, December 2, says three travelers from South Africa did not show any COVID-19 symptoms when they arrived in the Philippines.

Twenty eight public schools in Metro Manila will join the pilot run of the limited face-to-face classes starting Monday, December 6.

Zack Tabudlo’s song ‘Binibini’ dominates Spotify’s 2021 charts, emerging as the most streamed song in the Philippines.

A decade after their 2011 paternity controversy, Albie Casiño admits he still finds it difficult to forgive Andi Eigenmann, saying the issue inflicted lasting damages on his then-rising showbiz career. – Rappler.com