Philippine gov’t sticks to Dec 31 deadline for PUV consolidation | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine government sticks to its December 31 deadline for public utility vehicles to consolidate into corporations or cooperatives despite opposition against the PUV modernization program.

Some overseas Filipino workers entitled to years-old labor claims from Saudi Arabia have been receiving checks from the Saudi government, but the Department of Migrant Workers has yet to confirm the release of money.

Filipino celebrities make it to the list of ‘The 100 Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces of 2023,’ with actress Andrea Brillantes ranking 16th on the females’ list.

YG Entertainment announces Friday, December 29, BLACKPINK members will not be renewing their individual contracts with the company, but the quartet will still be promoted as BLACKPINK under the label. – Rappler.com