Chinese cargo ship hits Philippine boat in Mindoro | The wRap

The Philippine Coast Guard is in communication with China, following an alleged ‘allision’ between a small Filipino fishing boat, the FBCA Ruel J, and a Chinese-flagged bulk carrier off the coast of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro.

The military arrests a man believed to be an ‘accomplice’ in a deadly bombing during a Mass at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City that killed at least four people.

Grab users might have to wait longer for their rides during the holiday season, after a corruption scandal delayed Grab’s plans for a holiday fleet.

Meta’s independent Oversight Board says it will review how the company handled violent content on its social media platforms in two cases involving hostage-taking and bombing in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Philippines brings home a total of four major awards from the World Travel Awards 2023, held at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai on Friday, December 1.

Pantone Color Institute announces Peach Fuzz is the 2024 Color of the Year! Pantone describes Peach Fuzz as ‘a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart.’

Comedians Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon win another trademark dispute. This time involving De Leon's bid to get a trademark registration for 'Eat Bulaga' for entertainment purposes such as TV shows.