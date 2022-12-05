Gloria Arroyo defends proposal for Maharlika Wealth Fund | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former Philippine president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo defends the controversial proposal to establish a sovereign wealth fund.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources backpedals on the crackdown on pink salmon and pompano in wet markets, a few days before the supposed implementation of the ban.

Indonesia is expected to ratify sweeping changes to its criminal code on Tuesday, December 6, which includes articles that would penalize sex outside of marriage with up to one year in jail.

South Korea snatches a 2-1 comeback win over Portugal in the World Cup on Friday, December 2. But the Koreans faced a 10-minute wait on the pitch before discovering it was enough to send them into the knockout stage called the ‘last 16.’

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun will meet his Filipino supporters again for another fan meeting. Popular donut shop chain Dunkin’ announces Soo-hyun’s fan meeting will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on January 17.

The Pantone Color Institute announces the Color of the Year for 2023: Viva Magenta or Pantone 18-1750. The vivid crimson is described by Pantone as ‘an unconventional shade for an unconventional time.’

Months after confirming she was single, actress Maxene Magalona gets candid about her separation from ex-husband Rob Mananquil.