Marcos and Zelenskiy’s first phone call | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Marcos and Zelenskiy, MAMAMOO, Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After months of trying to have a conversation, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak to each other for the first time.

The Philippine government lodges a diplomatic protest against China after its coast guard vessel aimed a military-grade laser at the BRP Malapascua in the West Philippine Sea.

Altai Philippines Mining Corporation says it has the necessary permit to extract and transport samples of nickel ore in Sibuyan Island, Romblon.

Pasay City is offering its residents free processing of certified true copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates from Monday, February 13, to Friday, February 17.

The United States military says it recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a US fighter jet off South Carolina’s coast. Also recovered were key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering.

For one night only, South Korean girl group MAMAMOO finally meets with Filipino fans at its MYCON World Tour Manila show. On February 12, the four-piece group serenades thousands of fans or Moomoos at the Araneta Coliseum.

The National Football League says the Super Bowl LVII attracted an average of 113 million viewers across traditional television and digital platforms. — Rappler.com