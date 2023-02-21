Masungi BuCor HQ to push through if experts approve | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Bureau of Corrections acting Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. says building its headquarters in Masungi Georeserve in Rizal will push through if experts can give assurances that the area will remain protected.

The Office of the Ombudsman clears the late former president Benigno Aquino III and his budget secretary Florencio Abad from all charges related to the Disbursement Acceleration Program or DAP, including gross neglect of duty.

A House panel for the first time in the 19th Congress under the Marcos administration takes up a bill seeking to decriminalize the production, sale, and use of cannabis in the Philippines.

Another earthquake strikes the border region of Turkey and Syria just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake killing more than 47,000 people and destroying hundreds of thousands of homes.

Netflix cuts the prices for its Basic and Standard monthly subscription tiers from P369 to P249 for the former, and P459 to P399 for the latter.

Fans bid Japan-born giant panda Xiang Xiang goodbye, as she sets off for China from the Tokyo zoo where she was raised.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 opens up about being influenced by the global K-pop phenomenon in their brief appearance in the ‘K-pop Generation’ documentary series. The five-piece act is featured on the fourth episode. — Rappler.com