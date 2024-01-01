EMBO residents no longer eligible for yellow card benefits | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Residents of the Enlisted Men’s Barrios or EMBO are no longer eligible for the yellow card benefits or the city-subsidized healthcare program of the Makati City government starting Monday, January 1.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes central Japan and its western coast on New Year’s day. The Japan Meteorological Agency issues tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

Angelica Panganiban announces wedding with partner Gregg Homan. In an Instagram post Monday, January 1, she shares they tied the knot on New Year’s Eve.

Boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to meet once again inside the boxing ring, but this time, in an exhibition match. It has been more than eight years since their historic face-off in Las Vegas. – Rappler.com