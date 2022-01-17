Daily wRap
2022 Philippine Elections

Comelec body rules in favor of Marcos Jr. in petition vs his COC | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Comelec Second Division on Monday, January 17, junks the petition to cancel the certificate of candidacy of Bongbong Marcos. This petition is one among the three pending petitions against him. Two others for disqualification remain. 

A report from the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism says Bongbong Marcos is ‘more invested in meme wars and campaigning via political fan groups, community pages, and micro-influencers’ than spending for ads on Facebook.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority reveals that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the country, but figures show a discrepancy between those written on death certificates and those reported by the DOH.

Korean entertainment giant HYBE releases the much-awaited fantasy webtoon of BTS titled 7FATES: CHAKHO on Saturday, January 15. Meanwhile, Filipino social media influencer Sassa Gurl makes history as the first openly queer calendar girl of White Castle Whisky. – Rappler.com

2022 Philippine Elections

More on 2022 Philippine Elections

Bongbong Marcos

More on Bongbong Marcos

Comelec

More on Comelec

COVID-19

More on COVID-19

Facebook

More on Facebook

k-pop

More on k-pop

Leni Robredo

More on Leni Robredo

Philippine Statistics Authority

More on Philippine Statistics Authority

social media influencers

More on social media influencers