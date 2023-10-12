Philippines to use diplomacy to bring home Filipinos from Gaza | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines will use diplomacy to get Filipinos out of Gaza, amid a land, air, and sea blockade by Israel.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration announces the southwest monsoon or habagat season is over.

The Philippine Statistics Authority says it has leads on who was behind cyberattacks that hit the agency’s community-based monitoring system or CBMS.

The autopsy conducted by the Philippine National Police show the death of the 14-year-old Antipolo student is due to ‘natural causes’ and not because of his teacher’s slap.

A recent Social Weather Stations survey reveals only 33% of Filipinos say their quality of life improved.

The Philippines is named the Asia Pacific’s Best Dive Destination for 2023 at the Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards.

Model Maggie Wilson says her mother, who cannot drive and does not own a driver’s license, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. — Rappler.com