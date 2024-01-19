Jinggoy Estrada acquitted of plunder, convicted of bribery | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Jinggoy Estrada, The change, Filipinos in K-pop

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan acquits Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder, but convicts him of bribery in the pork barrel scam.

Vice President Sara Duterte urges Filipinos to ‘safeguard’ the Constitution, as she slams those behind a signature campaign for charter change through people’s initiative across the country.

Commenting on the agreements made during the 8th Philippines-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai, China on January 17, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela says he had ‘high hopes with moderate expectations.’

Three aspiring idols of Filipino descent will debut in the K-pop global girl group UNIS, formed through SBS talent survival show Universe Ticket.

Police float the possibility of missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon's death, after saying all evidence points to the possibility of her being dead.