Daily wRap
Over 300 Marcos-linked Twitter accounts suspended | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Ryan Macasero

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Twitter suspends more than 300 accounts from the supporter base of presidential bet Bongbong Marcos for violating the company’s platform manipulation and spam policy.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s party, PDP-Laban, says it will ‘adopt’ Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as its vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

A survey by the Social Weather Stations or SWS conducted in December 2021 shows that fewer Filipinos are skeptical about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Reuters and Ipsos opinion poll this week reveals that United States President Joe Biden’s public approval rating falls to the lowest level of his presidency.

It’s official: Netflix’s megahit Korean survival thriller series Squid Game is getting a second season. – Rappler.com

