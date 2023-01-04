BPI glitch causes unauthorized deductions | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

BPI customers get surprise deductions due to glitch. Customers of the Bank of the Philippine Islands get a shock early morning Wednesday, January 4, after finding unauthorized deductions on their accounts.

Abalos asks PNP colonels, generals to submit courtesy resignation. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos asks full police colonels and generals to file their courtesy resignation to purge the Philippine National Police of police officers with drug links.

Mental health aid, medical consultations affected by PhilHealth rate hike deferment. While the deferment of state health insurer PhilHealth’s rate hike is welcome news for its members, some programs will be affected by the move, such as aid for mental health, therapeutic care for malnutrition, and healthcare consultations.

Leading WHO advisers call for ‘realistic’ COVID data from China at key meeting. Leading scientists advising the World Health Organization say they want a “more realistic picture” about the COVID-19 situation from China’s top experts.

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele. Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, January 3, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city’s stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.

TWICE’s Dahyun positive for COVID-19. Dahyun’s diagnosis comes shortly after the girl group announces the January 20 global debut of their next pre-release English single “Moonlight Sunrise.”

‘I’m too messed up now’: Jeremy Renner posts first selfie after snow plow accident. Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday, January 3, and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. – Rappler.com