CHED to stop senior high school in state, local colleges | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commission on Higher Education orders state universities and colleges and local universities and colleges to discontinue offering the senior high school program beginning next school year as ‘there was no legal basis to fund it.’

The Chinese military conducts routine patrols with its naval and air forces in the South China Sea from January 3 to 4. This, as the Philippines and the United States carry out their second joint patrol in less than two months in the disputed waters, a move that likely irked Beijing.

There are no reported Filipino casualties so far from the powerful January 1 earthquake in Japan.

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin showers Filipino players and fans with praise in his return to the Philippines for the first time in 10 years.

Elvis Presley fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll perform once again later this year, thanks to virtual reality.

Britney Spears debunks rumors she is preparing to release an album. On Thursday, January 4, Britney says in an Instagram post, she has no plans to return to the music industry adding, she enjoys writing songs for other artists and prefers it that way.

Alden Richards once again reiterates, he and former onscreen partner Maine Mendoza have never been married, nor do they share a ‘love child.’ — Rappler.com