Xi willing to ‘compromise’ over plight of PH fishermen – Marcos | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Xi vows ‘compromise’ over fisherfolk plight, says Marcos. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to “find a compromise” on the “plight of Filipino fishermen.”

8 unvaccinated Filipinos from China test positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health says eight unvaccinated Filipinos who arrived from China tested positive for COVID-19.

Consumers’ pain worsens as inflation climbs to 8.1% in December 2022. The Philippines’ inflation rate soared to 8.1% in December, the highest since November 2008 as Filipinos celebrated the holidays with even tighter budgets.

Prince Harry says William knocked him to the floor in dispute – report. Britain’s Prince Harry says in his upcoming book that his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry’s wife Meghan.

‘Hindi ko po intensyon manakit o manloko’: McCoy de Leon confirms split with Elisse Joson. After weeks of speculation, Philippine actor McCoy de Leon confirms he is no longer in a relationship with partner Elisse Joson.

BELIFT LAB warns against unauthorized ENHYPEN-related fan event in PH. The management of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN issues a warning against an unauthorized paid fan event in the Philippines.

OMG! BIGBANG’s Taeyang to release collab featuring BTS’ Jimin. This is not a drill: two of K-pop’s biggest stars are coming together for a collaboration. BIGBANG member Taeyang released on Wednesday, January 4, a teaser for his digital single “VIBE,” which will feature BTS’ Jimin. – Rappler.com