Ateneo gunman’s father shot dead in Basilan | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot dead the father of Ateneo shooting suspect Chao Tiao Yumol in Lamitan, Basilan.

The Philippines records its first case of monkeypox. The Department of Health announces this on Friday, July 29. DOH assistant spokesperson Beverly Ho says the case involves a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived from abroad where monkeypox is not endemic.

The Senate’s two-member minority will not be an obstructionist but will see to it that all measures proposed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s allies are scrutinized first.

Enrique Razon acquires a company owned by Dennis Uy, which operates the Malampaya gas field. Razon’s Prime Infrastructure Capital will now acquire the 45% interest previously held by Shell.

For just one night, the luxurious villa where K-pop global sensation BTS stayed during the second season of ‘In The SOOP’ will be available to book on AirBnb. Meantime, ​​K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, in collaboration with Battle Royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, drops the music video of their special comeback track ‘Ready For Love’ on Friday, July 29. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.