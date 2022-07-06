Marcos ‘disagrees’ with 6.1% inflation rate | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Michelle Abad
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
- First Cabinet meeting: Marcos tackles economy, ‘disagrees’ with inflation. Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he “disagrees” with the country’s inflation rate.
- Bill to rename NAIA after Marcos based on false information. Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. files a bill seeking to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA to Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport.
- Historian Ambeth Ocampo mobbed by Marcos influencers for talking about history. Philippine historian Ambeth Ocampo gets mobbed by influencers and pages supportive of the Marcos administration on Facebook and Youtube.
- UP Diliman student council seeks probe into latest fraternity. The University of the Philippines Diliman’s student council urges campus officials to probe the latest claim of hazing-related violence by university fraternity Upsilon Sigma Phi.
- BLACKPINK to make comeback in August. YG Entertainment confirms the group is currently in the last stages of recording their album and will start shooting their music video in July. – Rappler.com
