Año supports peace talks with rebels; La Salle wins UAAP finals | The wRap

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año welcomes the resumption of peace talks between the Philippine government and communist rebels.

The House of Representatives cites Lorraine Badoy in contempt for her ‘refusal to answer any relevant inquiry’ of the panel on Tuesday, December 5.

Once again, the Philippines ranks among countries with the lowest proficiency for reading, mathematics, and science in 15 year olds.

A victim who narrowly escaped the December 3 bombing at Mindanao State University refutes speculations it was a case of suicide bombing.

BLACKPINK is still in our area! All four members of K-pop act BLACKPINK will continue their group activities with agency YG Entertainment.

Production company TAPE says the legal battle over the use of ‘Eat Bulaga’ and the acronym EB is not over, despite an adjudicator from the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines ruling in favor of veteran comedians Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon.

The La Salle Green Archers ends a seven-year title drought in UAAP men's basketball with a 73-69 win over the UP Fighting Maroons.