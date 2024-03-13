Sara Duterte in rally calling for Marcos’ resignation | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte attends the prayer rally at the Liwasang Bonifacio on Tuesday, March 12, organized by supporters of Kingdom of Jesus Christ preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

The Senate panel led by Senator Risa Hontiveros gives doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy 48 hours to explain why he should not be arrested for skipping the Senate’s inquiries into his alleged human rights abuses.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asserts his administration has not turned down any suggestion raised by China in managing the escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine authorities conduct a raid on one of the biggest offshore gaming operations compounds in Bamban, Tarlac on Wednesday, March 13 over alleged human trafficking and serious illegal detention.

Social media users express outrage over a controversial resort built within the protected zone of the Chocolate Hills in Bohol province.

Data from travel and experience app Klook show Filipinos were the top buyers globally of Klook ticket bundles for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Singapore. – Rappler.com