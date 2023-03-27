Oriental Mindoro oil spill response raised to highest level | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard raises its response to the Oriental Mindoro oil spill to Tier 3, the highest level. This means that the spills require more ‘resources from national and international sources’ to control the spillage.

The Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group arrests on March 23 four foreigners who are suspects in the alleged kidnapping and killing of Filipino businessman Mario Sy Uy in Quezon City.

The chief of police in San Miguel, Bulacan is killed Saturday evening, March 25, after an encounter with alleged robbery suspects.

Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas files a proposal to grant paid menstrual leave of at most two days per month to employees both in the public and private sectors.

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy says lawmakers will move forward with legislation to address national security worries about TikTok alleging China’s government had access to the app’s user data.

EXO member Baekhyun is finally coming back to the Philippines. Cornerstone Entertainment announces Baekhyun will be part of their Overpass: K-pop Music Concert set for June 11 at the Araneta Coliseum.

It’s finally happening, Filipino ReVeluvs: Red Velvet is bringing its R to V concert tour to the Philippines! The Korean girl group releases the stops for its fourth concert tour on Monday, March 27. — Rappler.com