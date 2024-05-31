Trump first US president convicted of a crime | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A New York 12-man jury finds Donald Trump guilty of falsifying documents on all 34 counts to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. This makes him the first US president convicted of a crime.

The Baguio City government is in a standoff with the BCDA over a staggering debt in connection with the Camp John Hay economic zone. Local officials say BCDA’s unpaid financial obligations reach up to P225 million as of 2021.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena got his groove back despite another pole misfortune. Obiena tied for silver in the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway even after one of his poles broke again on Friday, May 31, Manila time.

SB19 drops collab song with Apl.de.Ap ‘Ready’

P-pop group SB19 drops another collaboration song Friday, May 31, this time with Filipino-American hip-hop star Apl.de.Ap. ‘Ready’ is described as a shiny club number capturing the sound of summer, regardless of the season. – Rappler.com