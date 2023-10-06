VP Sara denies involvement in QC road closure, police apologizes | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte denies involvement in the traffic disruption caused by the closure of a portion of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. Her office says Duterte has been in Mindanao since Wednesday for World Teacher’s Day.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says 42 commercial airports in the country are under heightened security alert, after airport officials received bomb threats.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan says an interest hike could just hurt the economy even more.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun questions the theory that the cause of death of a 14-year-old student in Antipolo City was a slap from his teacher.

A Bulacan court acquits former general Jovito Palparan and 5 others of the 2006 kidnapping and illegal detention with serious physical injuries of Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo.

A film adaptation of Paulo Coelho’s international best-seller The Alchemist is in the works once again.

Jiu-jitsu has breathed new life into the Philippines’ campaign in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. — Rappler.com