Marcos at UN on Martial Law’s 50th | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urges respect for international law in his debut before the United Nations General Assembly.

President Ferdinand Marcos’ debuts before the United Nations on the same day the country remembers the declaration of Martial Law by his father 50 years ago.

In direct defiance of the Vatican’s practices, Flemish Roman Catholic bishops issue a document effectively allowing the blessing of same-sex unions.

Adam Levine addresses allegations he cheated on his wife model Behati Prinsloo. Levine denies having an affair, but admits he ‘crossed the line.’

Web romance series Sleep With Me starring Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez, is set to screen at the upcoming NewFest in New York City.

World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena gushes over fellow Filipino star Alex Eala’s triumphs in the world of tennis.

Dis is it, pancit! Some of our local pancit favorites make it to Taste Atlas’ annual list of 50 Best Noodle Dishes in the World! — Rappler.com

