OVP spent P125-million confi funds in 11 days — COA | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commission on Audit confirms the Office of the Vice President under Sara Duterte’s leadership spent its P125-million confidential funds in 2022 within a shorter period of time than previously reported.

The Philippine Coast Guard removes floating barriers installed by the Chinese Coast Guard at Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

GMA Network debuts its AI sportscasters at the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament opening day at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 24.

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala scores a shutout win to kick off the Asian Games, crushing Pakistan’s Sarah Ibrahim Khan, 6-0, 6-0, to advance to the third round of the women’s singles tennis tournament in Hangzhou, China.

Actor Joshua Garcia addresses the status of his relationship with French-Filipina golfer Emilienne Vigier during a press conference on Saturday, September 23.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board announces it will be reviewing complaints against comedian Joey de Leon who came under fire for making a reference to suicide on the noontime show E.A.T.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce further fuel dating rumors as the singer cheers on the tight end and the Kansas City Chiefs in a 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24. — Rappler.com