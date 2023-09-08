Philippine underemployment and unemployment rise in July | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Unemployment in the Philippines, wage hike, Asia's leading dive sites

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Filipinos are working more hours on average in 2023 than they did last year and nearly 16% of workers still feel like they need more income.

A new wage order grants increases of P35 to P89 daily for minimum wage earners in the Calabarzon region.

The Land Transportation Office extends the validity of driver’s licenses expiring between April 3, 2023, and April 1, 2024, due to the shortage of driver’s license cards.

Based on a complaint filed by the Quezon City Police District or QCPD, a subpoena was issued to 14 members of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan for a protest during the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

–Viral AI-generated song simulating Drake, The Weeknd vocals up for Grammy consideration

A song generated by an artificial intelligence software featuring passable imitations of Drake and the Weeknd’s voices is submitted for Grammy consideration.

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson is sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

For the fifth year, the Philippines wins the title of Asia’s Leading Dive Destination at the 2023 World Travel Awards on Wednesday, September 6. — Rappler.com