TV, travel, transport, telco, and retail: Rappler’s popular business stories in 2023

Here are the popular business stories of Rappler in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Major shifts in the Philippine television industry, slight changes in immigration departure rules, the launching of an e-driver’s license and the jeepney phaseout, news on the SIM card registration, and the description of a new SM mall as being “Singapore-style” are some of the most-read stories produced by Rappler’s business team in 2023.

Viral stories about a budget carrier Cebu Pacific promo, a Potato Corner outlet’s discriminatory hiring, a Senate hearing on Landmark cashiers allegedly coerced into admitting theft, and an anomalous GCash fund transfer also made the list.

There were also banking-related stories that did well, including one on Forbes’ best Philippine banks, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ coin deposit machines.

Here are the popular business stories of Rappler in 2023: