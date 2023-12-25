Business
year-end stories

TV, travel, transport, telco, and retail: Rappler’s popular business stories in 2023

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the popular business stories of Rappler in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Major shifts in the Philippine television industry, slight changes in immigration departure rules, the launching of an e-driver’s license and the jeepney phaseout, news on the SIM card registration, and the description of a new SM mall as being “Singapore-style” are some of the most-read stories produced by Rappler’s business team in 2023. 

Viral stories about a budget carrier Cebu Pacific promo, a Potato Corner outlet’s discriminatory hiring, a Senate hearing on Landmark cashiers allegedly coerced into admitting theft, and an anomalous GCash fund transfer also made the list.

There were also banking-related stories that did well, including one on Forbes’ best Philippine banks, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ coin deposit machines. 

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

banks in the Philippines

financial technology

retail industry

telecommunications companies

television industry