TV, travel, transport, telco, and retail: Rappler’s popular business stories in 2023

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Major shifts in the Philippine television industry, slight changes in immigration departure rules, the launching of an e-driver’s license and the jeepney phaseout, news on the SIM card registration, and the description of a new SM mall as being “Singapore-style” are some of the most-read stories produced by Rappler’s business team in 2023.
Viral stories about a budget carrier Cebu Pacific promo, a Potato Corner outlet’s discriminatory hiring, a Senate hearing on Landmark cashiers allegedly coerced into admitting theft, and an anomalous GCash fund transfer also made the list.
There were also banking-related stories that did well, including one on Forbes’ best Philippine banks, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ coin deposit machines.
Here are the popular business stories of Rappler in 2023:
- EAT, Eat Bulaga!, It’s Showtime: Who won the noon show launch battle?
- Revised departure rules for Filipino travelers to take effect September 3
- SM Prime opens first ‘Singapore-style’ mall in Philippines
- LTO launches e-driver’s license
- IN NUMBERS: Why jeepney phaseout is anti-poor, will do little for environment
- LIST: Here are Forbes’ best Philippine banks in 2023
- ‘We want our money back’: Cebu Pacific promo leaves affected netizens with multiple charges
- ‘Pilit ako pinapaamin’: Landmark cashiers coerced into admitting alleged theft
- LIST: Where to find Bangko Sentral’s new coin deposit machines
- Fraudster behind anomalous GCash fund transfers, says exec
- Potato Corner apologizes for viral ‘discriminatory’ job posting
- Cyma drama: SC ends Greek restaurant’s trademark dispute
- NAIA security who swallowed $300 to face ‘maximum penalty’
- Dennis Uy steps down as Dito Tel CEO
- SM Prime to open its 4th mall in Laguna, 84th in Philippines
- ‘Super Taxi’: JoyRide launches its own taxi service
- Hong Kong is giving away 30,000 round-trip tickets – here’s how to get them
- UnionBank relaunches Citi credit cards under own brand after acquisition
- More routes to the US: United’s first direct US-Manila flight lands in Philippines
- Monkey’s photo passes in SIM card registration in Philippines – Rappler.com
