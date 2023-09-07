LIST: Celebrity couples that split up in 2023 – so far

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Judging by the breakups of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, and Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez – among others – 2023 hasn't been a year for love so far

MANILA, Philippines – Is love even real? In Hollywood and in the US celebrity scene, it seems like real love is hard to get by.

Blame third parties, conflicting schedules, or even mercury retrograde, but it seems like there’s a new high-profile celebrity couple break-up every month so far. In August alone, well-loved OTPs like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, and Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, have parted ways.

There’s something in the air this 2023, and it’s not quite love. Can’t keep up? Here’s a quick round-up of famous personalities who have loved – and lost – so far this 2023.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The most recent celebrity break-up that made waves globally was between Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Both were the subject of speculation following reports about an alleged divorce. Jonas has since filed a petition for divorce, TODAY reported on Tuesday, September 5, saying that the “marriage was irretrievably broken.”

On Wednesday, September 6, the ex-couple confirmed the news through a joint statement: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have decided to amicably end our marriage.”

Jonas and Turner also addressed the online scrutiny, saying that there have been many “speculative narratives” on why their relationship ended and insisting that it was a “united decision.” The two also requested privacy from the public, both for themselves and their two children. They welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 and their second daughter in July 2022.

The couple got engaged in October 2017 and were married in a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019. They had a second wedding in France in June 2019.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The divorce of Britney Spears and her third ex-husband model Sam Asghari was publicized on Wednesday, August 16. The latter initiated the process of legal separation, citing “irreconcilable differences” as its cause.

The two dated for six years after meeting on set for the pop superstar’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. After six years of dating and getting engaged in 2021, Spears and Ashgari tied the knot in an intimate yet star-studded Los Angeles wedding in July 2022.

Asghari was Spears’ third husband – one of her longest relationships yet – while she was his first wife.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

The ex-married couple met while on set for the movie Black Swan in 2009. Portman and Millepied were married for 11 years until rumors of the choreographer’s infidelity with 25-year-old climate change activist Camille Étienne began circulating in June. Portman was also spotted without her wedding ring.

On Monday, August 7, Us Weekly reported that they had decided to part ways, with some sources noting that they were trying to work on their relationship for the sake of their two children Aleph and Amalia.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

“Positions” singer Ariana Grande separated from her real-estate agent ex-husband Dalton Gomez on Tuesday, July 18. Grande and Gomez tied the knot in an intimate wedding in May 2021 after getting engaged in December 2020. Grande and Gomez dated for at least 10 months beforehand.

Following the news of their split, the popstar bore the brunt of reports about her alleged affair with Wicked co-star and SpongeBob: The Musical star Ethan Slater. She has yet to address the rumors.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce was reported on Monday, July 17., with the couple asking for privacy in this “new phase of their lives.” The divorce was a shock to many, as there were “no signs” pertaining to marital issues between the two.

The Modern Family actress and the Magic Mike actor met through Vergara’s co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. After six months of dating, the former couple tied the knot in 2015.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

The Euphoria stars fell in love on the set of the HBO show, with Fike making things “Instagram-official” by posting a photo of them both kissing in February. Their relationship was mostly kept under wraps.

Fike then confirmed that he was single on Thursday, July 6 in a feature with the Los Angeles Times that involved his thoughts on his newfound independence. He also spoke candidly with Zane Lowe on his lack of interest in getting back into a relationship, as well as the possible shift in dynamics on the Euphoria set following their split.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

The 21-year-old “What Was I Made For” singer dated the frontman of The Neighborhood for seven months. Fans of Eilish often expressed their concern regarding her and the 31-year-old Rutherford’s age gap over the course of their relationship.

The two were first rumored to be dating after being spotted kissing at a restaurant in Los Angeles in October 2022, but only went public in November after gracing the red carpet together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, wrapped in Gucci blankets.

On Thursday, May 18, it was reported that two have called it quits, maintaining that the two are still friends.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

Despite speculation about the Top Gun: Maverick star’s off-screen romance with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney, sources told People on Wednesday, April 26 that the rumors were false.

It was reportedly the long-distance relationship that drove Powell – who was shooting his romantic comedy film in Sydney – and his model ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris apart.

Powell and Paris made things official on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Pop star Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016, maintaining a low-key romance that also involved collaborative efforts in Swift’s folklore and evermore albums. A glimpse into their relationship was also shown in her 2020 Netflix documentary New Americana.

Through an anonymous source, Entertainment Tonight reported on Sunday, April 9 that the longtime couple had broken up.

“The relationship had just run its course,” the source said. “It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any [Eras Tour] shows.”

Shortly after calling it quits with the Stars at Noon actor, Swift was then linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, though the rumored romance was reported to be short-lived.

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella

The two actors met on set for their 2018 film Teen Spirit, where Fanning starred and Minghella directed. Fanning and Minghella would speak highly of one another in interviews but did not directly confirm their romantic relationship. Things were made seemingly official, however, when they attended the 2019 Met Gala together as well as the premiere of Minghella’s Babylon.

The Great actress confirmed through a feature on Harpers Bazaar UK on Tuesday, April 4 that their long-term relationship had ended.

Halsey and Alev Aydin

Turkish-American writer Alev Aydin was slated to help helm singer Halsey’s biopic in 2018, but the project was scrapped when the two began developing a relationship. In 2021, the couple behind “So Good” announced that they were expecting their first child Ender Ridley.

Halsey has been vocal about their healthy relationship, sharing with interviewer Zane Lowe in August 2021 that what they have is “full of love and passion and communication.”

Entertainment outlets reported on Wednesday, April 26 that the “Without Me” singer had requested “primary physical custody” of their son Ender following their mutual, “amicable” decision to separate. Halsey also filed for Aydin’s “joint legal custody” as well as his joint expenses and visitation rights, looking to enter a co-parenting situation.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The relationship of the Legally Blonde actress with her businessman husband is no longer, according to a now-deleted post on Witherspoon’s Instagram. On Friday, March 24, a joint statement announced their “difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the post read. The ex-couple’s marriage lasted almost 12 years.

Witherspoon and Toth are parents to their son Tennessee James, and co-parented the actress’ children from her previous marriage with Ryan Phillippe – daughter Ava and son Deacon.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Multiple entertainment outlets reported about the reality star and rapper’s split on Sunday, January 8. In June, sources told TMZ that the breakup was “more permanent,” putting rumors of them reconciling to rest. The two were said to co-parent their two children Stormi and Aire.

Jenner and Scott met at Coachella 2017 and hit things off quickly, welcoming their first daughter Stormi a year later. The reality star and rapper have had a history of breaks over the course of their almost five-year on-and-off relationship.

The business mogul has also recently been spotted getting cozy with rumored boyfriend and Wonka star Timothee Chalamet at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour stop in LA. – Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.