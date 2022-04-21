Campaign Convos: Aftermath of Manila Pen press conference

Reporters take you behind the scenes of the Easter Sunday joint press conference and its equally interesting aftermath

MANILA, Philippines – Much has been said about the Easter Sunday press conference led by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales.

Did it derail candidacies, Moreno’s in particular? Is it being used for the benefit of other candidacies, like that of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.? What happened behind the scenes in an event that, to some, was a last-ditch effort at relevance, and to others, was a genuine pushback at attempts by Leni Robredo supporters to cast doubt on their electoral bids?

This 12th episode of Campaign Convos features Lacson campaign reporter Rambo Talabong, Moreno campaign reporter Pia Ranada, and Robredo campaign reporter Jairo Bolledo who had covered the press conference held at the Manila Peninsula Hotel.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify.

