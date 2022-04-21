Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
18 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
2022 PH presidential race

Campaign Convos: Aftermath of Manila Pen press conference

Campaign Convos: Aftermath of Manila Pen press conference
Reporters take you behind the scenes of the Easter Sunday joint press conference and its equally interesting aftermath

MANILA, Philippines – Much has been said about the Easter Sunday press conference led by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales.

Did it derail candidacies, Moreno’s in particular? Is it being used for the benefit of other candidacies, like that of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.? What happened behind the scenes in an event that, to some, was a last-ditch effort at relevance, and to others, was a genuine pushback at attempts by Leni Robredo supporters to cast doubt on their electoral bids?

This 12th episode of Campaign Convos features Lacson campaign reporter Rambo Talabong, Moreno campaign reporter Pia Ranada, and Robredo campaign reporter Jairo Bolledo who had covered the press conference held at the Manila Peninsula Hotel.

Catch the episode live at 5 pm on Thursday, April 21, on this page.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote” – brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

Make Campaign Convos part of your weekly ritual until election day!

Watch or listen to past episodes:

Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH Elections - Multimedia

2022 PH Elections - News

2022 Philippine Elections

Campaign Convos podcast

Isko Moreno

Panfilo Lacson