Campaign Convos: Who’s who in the campaign teams

MANILA, Philippines – Campaign teams are a candidate’s arsenal for organizing sorties, dealing with local politicians, coordinating with media, managing communications and political ads, and touching base with volunteers.
They are comprised of individuals a presidential candidate trusts and learns to work with during the roughly nine months spent planning and running an electoral campaign. Who candidates choose to surround themselves with and listen to are often telling of the kind of person they are. As the saying goes, “Show me who your friends are and I will tell you what you are.”
More critically, key members of a campaign team also often end up becoming appointees in the successful candidate’s administration. Some might become Cabinet members, in charge of a department, or given key workhorse positions like undersecretary or assistant secretary.
In this 13th episode of Campaign Convos, Rappler reporters talk about the key personalities in the campaign teams of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Leni Robredo, Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson, and Leody de Guzman.
Campaign Convos is a weekly talkshow and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information, straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.
