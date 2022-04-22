WATCH: #WeDecide – The First 100 Days panel discussion

Philippine elections
MANILA, Philippines – How do the promises of Manny Pacquiao, Isko Moreno, Leni Robredo, and Leody de Guzman for the first 100 days of their presidency stand up to scrutiny as we near the May 9 polls?

Take a deep dive into their one-on-one in-depth interviews with Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa as Rappler’s team of analysts and reporters provide context, analysis, and commentary. Anchored by senior reporter Bea Cupin, the panel includes:

  • Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug
  • De La Salle University professor and research fellow Julio Teehankee
  • De La Salle University professor and Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes
  • De La Salle University professor Francisco Magno
  • Rappler reporters covering the campaigns
  • Rappler CEO Maria Ressa

Catch the panel discussion live on Friday, April 22, at 6 pm (Manila time). – Rappler.com

