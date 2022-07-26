Sandro Marcos is named ‘senior’ House leader | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos is announced as the Senior Deputy Majority Leader during regular session on Tuesday, July 26.

Rappler CEO and Nobel peace prize winner Maria Ressa challenges the cyber libel conviction by the Philippine Court of Appeals, citing 11 errors in judgment.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. excludes issues on human rights, justice, and peace in his first State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 25.

The lone suspect in the killing of three people inside the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City is a 38-year-old doctor from Lamitan City, Basilan who supports vigilante justice, spreads hate against Rodrigo Duterte’s critics, and rages against the Furigay clan of Lamitan.

Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz is now married to her fiancé and coach Julius Naranjo on Tuesday, July 26. Meantime, Nadine Lustre sets the internet abuzz as she flaunts her bare body in a black-and-white nude photo shoot in Siargao. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.