Ancestral lands, confi funds: Rappler’s biggest 2023 investigative, in-depth reports

Community and journalism go hand in hand at Rappler. In 2024, the team looks forward to doing more stories that not just trigger discussions, but also inspire action among stakeholders.

MANILA, Philippines – The year-and-a-half under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may not be as wild and intense as Rodrigo Duterte’s, but the year 2023 was anything but calm.

The intensity of the news cycle is reflected in the number of stories on wide-ranging issues published under Rappler’s Newsbreak section. Through in-depth and investigative reports, reporters, researcher-writers, and contributors dove into the nitty-gritty and pulled out the big picture of the most pressing issues in the Philippines in the past year.

The legacy of Rodrigo Duterte continues to rear its ugly head in the form of persisting violence under Marcos, the controversial confidential funds that benefited former presidential daughter Vice President Sara Duterte, the corruption at the Department of Education, and the blatant disinformation that manifested in many forms.

Rappler also reported on challenges in the environment, including the unaddressed problems in the Visayas a decade after Super Typhoon Yolanda, the oil spill that hit Oriental Mindoro and adversely affected fishing communities, and the rising waters that placed parts of Bulacan in knee-deep floods. The team also looked into the ancestral lands, particularly the impact of powerful and entrenched political dynasties on the land issues of the Teduray community and the Higaonon ancestral land battle in Misamis Oriental, both in Mindanao.

Putting people at the center of our journalism, Rappler published reports on the plight of persons with disabilities (PWDs) as they tried to navigate Metro Manila’s train system and struggled to join the workforce. We also highlighted the issues of overseas Filipino workers and the lack of justice for trafficked and abused migrant workers.

