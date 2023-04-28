Almond Vosotros and Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 seek a golden finish after the team settled for bronze in the previous SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – A game-fixing allegation hardly took Almond Vosotros’ attention away from his mission of leading Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 to a golden run in the Southeast Asian Games.

Vosotros said he is focused on helping the team reign supreme in Cambodia after it settled for bronze in the previous SEA Games despite being implicated in a game-fixing scandal by Singaporean businessman Koa Wei Quan.

“Our goal is to win the gold and nothing else,” said Vosotros in Filipino. “Let us hope and pray that we can bring back the gold.”

Now a star in the PBA 3×3, Vosotros allegedly got offered bribes by Koa – who faces graft charges before the State Courts in Singapore – to fix games back when he played in the Thailand Basketball League in 2018.

Vosotros suited up for Mono Thewphaingarm and PEA in the TBL in 2018 before he returned home, eventually becoming one of the top 3×3 players in the country.

According to a report by The Straits Times, Koa allegedly offered Vosotros a total of $3,700 to fix three separate games.

But the former La Salle standout denied the allegations.

“I’ll never do such thing,” said Vosotros. “I do not even know that person.”

“When I came back to Thailand for the second time, there were people who messaged me and talked to me during games but I ignored them. I just focused on the game every time.”

Vosotros will team up with the likes of Joseph Eriobu, Lervin Flores, and Joseph Sedurifa as Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 seeks to dethrone Thailand.

Bunched in Pool A, the Philippines will go up against Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia in the group stage of the two-day 3×3 competitions that will run from May 6 to 7. – Rappler.com