The Philippines summons China’s ambassador over water cannon incident | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines summons Chinese ambassador Huang Xillian days after Chinese Coast Guard vessels trailed, blocked, and pointed water cannons at Philippine vessels on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

An August 1 raid on an offshore gaming firm finds evidence scam groups are dodging SIM card registration safeguards. A raid at SA Rivendell Global Gaming finds more than 28,000 SIM cards from various local and foreign telecommunication companies.

The Department of Transportation says P2.95 billion will be released for fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle operators and drivers to cushion the impact of fuel price increases.

A drone show mistakenly depicts the Philippine flag in a state of war during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa.

Women in little black dresses flock to an exhibit in Pasay City featuring rare photos of Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming dark comedy A Very Good Girl gives us a glimpse of stars Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo.

BIGHIT MUSIC confirms SUGA will be the latest BTS member to serve in the military. — Rappler.com