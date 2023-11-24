Ginebra survives Caracut’s 32-point explosion, keeps ROS winless; Phoenix up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HANDS ON DECK. Ginebra’s Maverick Ahanmisi tries to get past the Rain or Shine defense.

Andrei Caracut’s career night goes for naught as Barangay Ginebra ekes out a thrilling triumph over winless Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines – The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings overcame a gutsy stand by Andrei Caracut and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters for a hard-earned 107-102 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, November 24.

Tony Bishop topscored for Ginebra with 25 points, along with 12 rebounds, but it was Maverick Ahanmisi who shone the brightest for the Gin Kings with a near triple-double of 21 markers, 12 boards, and 9 assists.

Ginebra spoiled the career night of Caracut, who erupted for a game-high 32 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting, including a 4-of-6 clip from long distance.

The Rain or Shine guard Caracut surpassed his previous career-high of 25 points, which he set against the Terrafirma Dyip earlier this year.

With Rain or Shine leading by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, 42-30, Ginebra turned things around and ended the first half on a fiery 19-2 run for a 49-44 edge at halftime.

The Gin Kings put up their own largest lead in the third period at 13 points, 65-52, before the Elasto Painters came roaring back to regain the upper hand, 89-88, off a Gian Mamuyac triple midway through the fourth quarter.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle between both teams in the next few minutes and with Ginebra threatening to pull away, 100-94, with 1:49 to play, Caracut and Leonard Santillan combined for 5 straight points to pull Rain or Shine within just 1, 100-99.

The Gin Kings responded with a 5-0 counterattack for a two-possession advantage, 105-99, before Caracut gave the Elasto Painters a glimmer of hope with another cold-blooded triple with 24 seconds left.

Rain or Shine had a chance to tie the game or trim the deficit to a single point after Dajuan Summers forced a Bishop turnover at backcourt, but Gabe Norwood had a mental lapse and passed on a wide-open layup for a pull-up jumper, which he air-balled.

Norwood’s sorry miss then led to an easy layup by Christian Standhardinger that settled the final score at 107-102.

Like Bishop and Ahanmisi, Standhardinger (19 points and 11 rebounds) and Scottie Thompson (12 points and 10 rebounds) also recorded double-doubles, while Jamie Malonzo had 11 points in his conference debut for the Gin Kings.

Summers backstopped Caracut with 25 points, while Santillan chipped in 17.

Ginebra improved its record to 2-1 and kept Rain or Shine winless at 0-4.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Fuel Masters made it two wins in a row after defeating the struggling Blackwater Bossing in the first game, 111-106.

Jason Perkins led the Fuel Masters with 23 points, while Johnathan Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Veteran guard RJ Jazul turned back the hands of time and delivered 19 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting, while rookie Ricci Rivero also came up with an efficient offensive performance for Phoenix with 14 markers on a 6-of-7 field goal clip.

Chris Ortiz carried the fight for the Bossing with a monster stat line of 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Christian David, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 PBA Draft, finally showed off his wares and poured in a season-high 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Phoenix moved up to 3-1 and dealt Blackwater its third straight loss for a 1-3 card.

The Scores

Phoenix 111 – Perkins 23, Williams 21, Jazul 19, Rivero 14, Mocon 13, Tio 10, Manganti 3, Tuffin 3, Alejandro 3, Daves 2, Lalata 0, Verano 0.

Blackwater 106 – Ortiz 35, Ilagan 12, David 12, Suerte 11, Ular 10, Banal 8, Rosario 7, Ayonayon 6, Digregorio 2, Casio 2, Guinto 1, Mccarthy 0, Escoto 0, Hill 0.

Quarters: 31-22, 52-49, 77-76, 111-106.

Second Game

Ginebra 107 – Bishop 25, Ahanmisi 21, Standhardinger 19, Aguilar 13, Thompson 12, Malonzo 11, Pringle 6, Pinto 0, Cu 0, Pessumal 0.

Rain or Shine 102 – Caracut 32, Summers 25, Santillan 17, Mamuyac 8, Asistio 6, Clarito 6, Norwood 6, Belga 2, Demusis 0, Belo 0, Nambatac 0.

Quarters: 24-26, 49-44, 75-69, 107-102.

– Rappler.com