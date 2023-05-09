LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 9

Carlos Yulo competes for two additional gold medals in gymnastics, while Gilas Pilipinas starts its SEA Games redemption bid as the national women's volleyball team also kicks off its campaign

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Team Philippines banks on gymnastics star Carlos Yulo to deliver anew as it looks to rev up its campaign for more gold medals on Tuesday, May 9, with one week to go in the Southeast Asian Games here.

A day after clinching a third straight men’s individual all-around crown, Yulo competes for two additional gold medals in the horizontal bar and parallel bars.

Yulo nailed gold in horizontal bar and silver in parallel bars last year in Vietnam, where he finished his campaign as the Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete for the second consecutive SEA Games.

He seeks to achieve that feat for a third year in a row as he guns for a four-medal haul after also leading the way for the Philippines to a silver in the men’s team all-around.

Over in basketball, Gilas Pilipinas starts its redemption bid after a surprising silver-medal finish in the previous SEA Games.

The Philippines will open the men’s 5-on-5 basketball competitions against Malaysia in Group A, where it is also bunched with host Cambodia and Singapore.

Athletics and swimming are also expected to contribute after EJ Obiena captured a third straight men’s pole vault title and Xiandi Chua broke the SEA Games record in women’s 200m backstroke on the way to the gold.

In women’s volleyball, the Philippine team led by the country’s flag bearer and team captain Alyssa Valdez also kicks off its campaign again host Cambodia.

The World Cup-bound Filipinas also hope to boost their chances in a women’s football preliminary match against Vietnam.

Boxers Irish Magno (women’s -54kg) and Riza Pasuit (women’s 63kg) see action in their respective semifinal duel, with a win guaranteeing both fighters at least a silver.

Medals are up for grabs in vovinam, diving, and kun khmer.

