Yulo rules parallel bars to cap stellar PH campaign in SEA Games gymnastics

Carlos Yulo wraps up his 2023 SEA Games bid with two golds and two silvers as Juancho Miguel Besana and Ivan Cruz also reign in their respective apparatuses

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Same as the last two Southeast Asian Games, Carlos Yulo wound up a multiple gold medalist.

The Filipino gymnastics star wrapped up his SEA Games bid with two golds and two silvers as he topped the men’s parallel bars and placed second in the men’s still rings at the Olympic Stadium here on Tuesday, May 9.

Falling short of his title defense in rings, Yulo ruled the parallel bars convincingly to cap an impressive campaign for the country that saw Ivan Cruz (floor exercise) and Juancho Miguel Besana (vault) also strike golds.

Overall, the Philippines bagged four golds and two silvers in artistic gymnastics.

“It served as a challenge to me when Ivan and Juancho also won golds,” said Yulo, who claimed a third straight individual all-around crown a day prior.

Yulo finally reigned in parallel bars after settling for runner-up finishes in the past two SEA Games, lording over the field with 14.85 points.

Former parallel bars champion Dinh Phuong Thanh of Vietnam relinquished his throne with 14.4 points, while Malaysia’s Ng Chun Chen bagged bronze with 13.1 points.

With his parallel bars gold, Yulo made up for his failed title repeat bid in still rings, where he netted 14 points for silver.

Vietnam’s Van Khahn edged Yulo with 14.2 points and Malaysia’s Ally Hamuda Abdullah clinched bronze after posting 13 points.

There is a prime chance that Yulo ends up as the Philippines’ most bemedaled athlete for the third straight SEA Games despite a rule set by Cambodian organizers limiting gymnasts to compete for just two apparatus medals.

“I have no problem with that. I just focused on the team and individual events,” said Yulo, who also led the Philippine contingent to a silver in the team event.

Seeking to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Yulo will see action in the Asian Gymnastics Championships set to start on June 10 in Singapore. – Rappler.com