LIVE UPDATES: UP vs La Salle, UAAP Season 86 finals Game 1 – November 29

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There’s no shortage of confidence when the top-seeded UP Fighting Maroons and the streaking La Salle Green Archers collide in the UAAP men’s basketball finals for the first time

MANILA, Philippines – Even as the UP Fighting Maroons seek their second UAAP championship in three seasons, the La Salle Green Archers hardly see themselves as the underdogs.

The Archers have every reason to be confident after all, as they head into the best-of-three title series riding on a nine-game winning streak.

“La Salle is not an underdog. It’s just a matter of giving the players that freedom to really flourish and to be at their natural best,” said first-year La Salle coach Topex Robinson.

“Everybody from the start knows their natural roles. The clarity of roles was evident from the onset. Everybody knows that these guys will win games for us, and these guys will also lose games for us.”

Game 1 tips off at 6 pm on Wednesday, November 29, at the Mall of Asia Arena. (SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 basketball)

The historic showdown sees UP and La Salle colliding in the men’s basketball finals for the first time – a duel that also features traditional and new powerhouses.

But just like Robinson, UP coach Goldwin Monteverde is focused more on his crew bannered by Malick Diouf, CJ Cansino, and rookie sensation Francis Lopez.

“Like I said, whatever comes through, we have to prepare just to fight over every challenges,” said Monteverde. “Wherever that leads us, at least we’re thankful. But it’s not yet done.”

Led by MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, and Mike Phillips, the streaking Archers swept the second round of eliminations before routing the NU Bulldogs, 97-73, in the Final Four.

The Maroons also needed just one game to dethrone the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 57-46, in the semifinals after wrapping up the eliminations as the No. 1 team.

“It’s just a result of our hard work,” said Monteverde.

With the two squads splitting their two meetings this season – as both equally boast talented and in-sync crews – the league’s latest rivalry may just be as unpredictable as it’s thrilling. – Rappler.com