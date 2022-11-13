UST, La Salle clinch Final Four berths; NU nears elims sweep

The UST Tigresses and the La Salle Lady Archers hold off separate opponents to join unbeaten NU in the semifinals of the UAAP women’s basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas fended off Ateneo’s comeback, while La Salle outlasted Adamson in separate wins that secured them Final Four seats in the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament.

Both UST and La Salle advanced to join National University, which remained unbeaten in 11 games after demolishing University of the East, 92-31, on Sunday, November 13, at UST’s Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The UST Tigresses extended their winning streak to three after disposing of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 63-53, behind Eka Soriano and Joylyn Pangilinan.

“I think given Ateneo’s coming back in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and we’re not getting the right calls from the officials, the players were resilient,” said UST coach Haydee Ong after the Tigresses held on even after the Eagles trimmed the deficit to just 53-50 following a 16-6 run.

Soriano led UST with 16 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals while Pangilinan contributed 11 points.

Ivy Tacatac also had 6 of UST’s 14 steals on top of 10 points and 5 rebounds to help the Tigresses improve to a 9-2 record.

La Salle likewise climbed to 9-2 for a share of the second spot after tripping Adamson, 54-48.

Charmaine Torres – who led with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals – ignited an 11-6 run to seal the win for La Salle after Adamson threatened within a point, 43-42, with 5:56 minutes to go.

Fina Niantcho Tchuido added a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Archers.

“Reaching the Final Four is just one of our goals in this tournament. But again, we’re not yet done. We have three more games. We want to build good momentum going to the next phase of the tournament,” said La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva.

The NU Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, extended their record winning streak to 107 while also moving three games away from an elimination round sweep.

Tin Cayabyab led NU with 17 points followed by Camille Clarin’s 14. Mikka Cacho had 11 points along with 7 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

With only one semifinal seat left, University of the Philippines bolstered its own chances after downing Far Eastern University, 73-56.

Christie Bariquit had 19 points and 7 rebounds while Acrissa Maw collected 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for the UP Maroons, who joined Ateneo at the fourth spot with similar 5-6 records.

“We’re trying to stay alive in the competition,” said UP coach Paul Ramos. “Everybody knows we want to get into the Final Four. Each of the remaining games is very, very crucial for us.”

The Scores

First Game

La Salle 54 – Torres 14, Niantcho Tchuido 10, Sario 7, Ahmed 6, Jimenez 5, Espinas 4, Binaohan 4, Dalisay 2, De La Paz 2, Castillo 0, Villava-Cua 0.

Adamson 48 – Adeshina 20, Padilla 11, Alaba 6, Flor 5, Agojo 4, Catulong 2, Dampios 0, Ornopia 0, De La Cruz 0, Meniano 0, Etang.

Quarters: 12-11, 25-19, 41-33, 54-48.

Second Game

NU 92 – Cayabyab 17, Clarin 14, Cacho 11, Pingol 7, Tiky 6, Betanio 5, Villareal 5, Canuto 4, Solis 4, Fabruada 4, Ico 3, Bartolo 3, Dimaunahan 3, Surada 3, Barroquillo 3.

UE 31 – Terrinal 9, Kone 9, Paule 4, Lorena 3, Silva 2, Caraig 2, Gervacio 2, Sajol 0, Dela Rosa 0, Tinio 0.

Quarters: 18-4, 51-6, 68-14, 92-31.

Third Game

UP 73 – Bariquit 19, Maw 15, Domingo 11, Lozada 10, Sanchez 8, Tapawan 4, Pesquera 4, Gonzales 2, Rivera 0, Vingno 0, Larrosa 0, Sauz 0.

FEU 56 – Jumuad 12, Manguiat 12, Taguiam 10, Go 10, Aquino 6, Obien 3, Pacia 2, Calinawan 1, Delos Santos 0, Salvani 0, Lopez 0, Cunanan 0, Paras 0.

Quarters: 21-5, 39-16, 53-41, 73-56.

Fourth Game

UST 63 – Soriano 16, Pangilinan 11, Tacatac 10, Dionisio 8, Ambos 7, Santos 5, Serrano 2, Bron 2, Villasin 2, Villapando 0, Araza 0.

Ateneo 53 – Calago 10, Villacruz 9, Dela Rosa 8, Joson 7, Miranda 7, Makanjuola 5, Nieves 4, Eufemiano 3, Cruza 0.

Quarters: 24-17, 42-30, 51-39, 63-53.

– Rappler.com