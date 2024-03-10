Canino, La Salle far from satisfied despite string of straight-set wins

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP. Angel Canino in action for the La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament.

La Salle coaches expect more from the Lady Spikers even after they crushed the UP Fighting Maroons for a third consecutive straight-set victory

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers’ sweep of the UP Fighting Maroons still leave much to be desired.

At least that’s the opinion of the La Salle coaches, who expect more from the Lady Spikers even after they swept the Fighting Maroons, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 10.

The defending champions claimed their third consecutive straight-set win to improve to 5-1, but the La Salle coaching staff headed by Ramil de Jesus is far from pleased.

“We’re not satisfied with the way they move. We need some polishing going into the game next week. We have to work on our lapses and correct our mistakes,” said Lady Spikers assistant coach Noel Orcullo in Filipino.

“The connection should be there. We need to work on that during our one-week break.”

Reigning MVP Angel Canino showed the way for La Salle with 16 points, firing 13 attacks to go with 2 blocks and 1 ace.

Shevana Laput tallied 9 points, Thea Gagate put up 8 points, and Alleiah Malaluan added 6 points in the swift win that saw the Lady Spikers dispose of UP in under 1 hour and 30 minutes.

As dominant as La Salle has been, though, since it suffered a five-set heartbreak against the UST Golden Tigresses, Canino acknowledged the team still has a long way to go.

“The skills are there. The only things missing are our connection and communication inside,” said Canino. “Everything has been given to us already, we just need to work on them.”

After crushing their last three opponents, the Lady Spikers face a major test as they tangle with the NU Lady Bulldogs next on March 16 in a rematch of the Season 85 finale.

Much has changed for La Salle since its title romp, with the team now without former veterans Jolina dela Cruz, Fifi Sharma, Mars Alba, and Justine Jazareno.

“Coach Ramil says that we should not look for those who are no longer here. We have to work on with whatever we have. We have everything. We just need to jell,” said Canino.

Joan Monares finished with 9 points to pace the Fighting Maroons, who remained winless after five games and stayed at the bottom of the standings. – Rappler.com