Kim Dy expects playful ‘swagger’ as former F2 Logistics teammates clash in PVL

CHEMISTRY. Kim Dy (second from right) in action for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Expect staredowns in the upcoming PVL season as former members of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers go up against each other

OKINAWA, Japan – Expect playful trash talk between former teammates of the disbanded F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Members of the Cargo Movers have found new homes in the PVL, including PLDT High Speed Hitters recruit Kim Kianna Dy, who believes their signature “swagger” will be on full display once the 2024 season starts in February.

Dy will get a chance to go up against former F2 Logistics teammates Dawn Macandili-Catindig (Cignal), Aby Maraño and Ara Galang (Chery Tiggo), Myla Pablo (Petro Gazz), Jolina dela Cruz (Farm Fresh), and Ivy Lacsina (NxLed).

“I have a feeling that there will be staredowns, but we’ll probably laugh it off since we were teammates for eight years, like Dawn and ate Aby” Dy told Rappler as she watched her boyfriend Dwight Ramos participate in the Japan B. League All-Star Weekend here.

“That’s why I’m super excited to face my teammates because we’ve never faced each other,” she added.

F2 Logistics, one of the most dominant clubs in Philippine volleyball history, disbanded in December to shift its focus on the grassroots level.

Its success in the defunct Philippine Superliga did not carry to the PVL, with the Cargo Movers failing to reach the playoffs in the recent Second All-Filipino Conference, which turned out to be their final stint in the pro league.

Out of five conferences in the PVL, F2 Logistics made the podium just once.

Dy said she looks forward to a fresh start at PLDT, where she will be teaming up with other Cargo Movers standouts Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron and fellow La Salle product Mika Reyes.

“New team, new system, super excited for the next [season] because I also wasn’t able to play last season,” said Dy.

“I’m just super excited to play with everyone on my new team and my teammates, also ate Kim and Majoy.” – Rappler.com